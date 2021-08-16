MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A local Little League Baseball team is getting some star support as they head to the World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The North Manchester-Hooksett Little League team won by mercy rule in the New England region championship game to book their spot in the World Series.

Manchester-native Adam Sandler took to Instagram to congratulate his boyhood Little League team.

“Holy Cow! Way to take it to the next level you studs! Next stop Williamsport! Me and my whole old team are pulling for you!!!” he wrote in accompany with a picture of his own team from back in the day.

The team thanked the actor for the shoutout and said they hope to bring home the title and make their hometown proud.

This year’s World Series will look different from years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will only include American teams since international teams can’t travel and the games will be closed to the general public.

The New Hampshire team will play their first game on Thursday.

The team is asking for donations to help financially support the families traveling to Williamsport.

Donations can be made via Venmo to @NMHLL-Allstars or by mailing a check to:

NHMLL

360 Lindstrom Lane

Manchester, NH 03104

