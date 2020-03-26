NH AG warns of charitable giving, consumer product scams related to coronavirus

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is urging residents to be aware of charitable giving and consumer product scams related to the coronavirus outbreak.

He warns that scammers may feed on the fears of the public and try to sell fake treatment and prevention products, set up fraudulent charities, and send emails with malicious links or attachments.

When making a charitable donation, MacDonald is reminding people to first research the organization and make sure it is registered with the AG’s Charitable Trusts Unit.

He also advised people to not be tempted by claims on social media and online websites that certain products or treatments can cure or prevent COVID-19, adding that there is currently no prescription or over-the-counter pills, vaccines, oils, lotions, or other products available to treat or cure the coronavirus.

McDonald continued by reminding people to be wary of opening emails claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or others with information about the coronavirus. Clicking on links or attachments could open a computer virus.

