CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Supreme Court overturned Adam Montgomery’s second degree murder conviction in the death of his daughter Harmony.

Montgomery was convicted of murdering Harmony in Manchester in 2019. Harmony’s body was never recovered.

The court affirmed his convictions for second degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, witness tampering, and abuse of a corpse.

Montgomery remains behidn bars in connection wtih those convictions.

The court ruled that keeping the second degree murder and assault charges together in a single case jeopardized his right to a fair trial.

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