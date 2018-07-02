NH driver allegedly flees traffic stop, charged with disobeying officer

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he drove away from a traffic stop in Wolfboro Monday morning, officials said.

Officers attempting to stop 22-year-old Jesse Depiero, of Tuftonboro, New Hampshire, as he was driving a silver Buick LeSabre about 7 a.m. on North Main Street said he sped up in an attempt to elude them, according to a press release issued Monday.

Police say in an effort to evade capture, Depiero pulled into a parking lot on North Main Street and hid amongst other vehicles. When Officer Christoper Dustin approached his vehicle, police say he saw Depiero laying across the front seat and then looking into the rear-view mirror.

Depiero was taken to the Carroll County House of Corrections, where he was held on a charge of disobeying a police officer pending the services of a bail commissioner.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)