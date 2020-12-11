HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a New Hampshire man after he allegedly killed his girlfriend’s cat in Hooksett on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic argument that occurred over the phone between Jose Castro, 30, of Hooksett, and his girlfriend arrived at the Carrington Farms apartments on Mammoth Road just before 10 p.m. and found the couple at the residence and learned that a cat may have been killed before the girlfriend got there, according to Hooksett police.

Castro initially denied killing the cat before admitting to suffocating the pet because he was upset due to the argument with his girlfriend, police said.

Officers reportedly found the dead cat in a nearby dumpster outside of the apartment building.

Castro was subsequently arrested for domestic violence — animal cruelty and domestic violence — criminal mischief.

He has since been released on personal recognizance bail and is slated to be arraigned at a later date in Merrimack Superior Court.

