NH man arrested in connection with Lowell shooting that left 18-year-old dead

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lowell on Tuesday that left an 18-year-old dead, officials said.

Robert Rosa, 25, of Nashua was arrested in New Hampshire Thursday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting at the corner of L and Coburn streets that claimed the life of Luis DeJesus, of Lowell, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Office.

Rosa, who was also treated at a local hospital that night for non-fatal gunshot wounds, was allegedly involved in an altercation with the victim before the shooting occurred, Ryan said.

It’s unclear when Rosa will be returned to Massachusetts to face charges.

No additional information was immediately released.

