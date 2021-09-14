CANDIA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges in connection with an all-terrain vehicle crash that killed his wife and a friend.

James Shankle, 48, of Candia, was charged Monday with two counts of negligent homicide-DUI and could face additional charges, officials said.

Shankle told investigators that he consumed eight to 10 beers before the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree at around 40 to 50 mph on Sunday. He told police the accelerator was stuck and he couldn’t stop. But investigators said track marks showed no sign that Shankle attempted to brake. Multiple beer cans were found near the crash site.

He told first responders that he’d just “killed my wife and best friend,” according to the criminal affidavit.

The passengers who died were Renee Shankle, 50, of Candia, and Alan Juza, 62, of Goffstown, officials said.

“It could have been easily prevented,” Fish and Game Lt. Adam Cheney told WMUR-TV. “It’s a horrible tragedy for all involved for countless reasons.”

Shankle remained Tuesday in the Rockingham Jail. A phone number could not be found and it was unclear if he has an attorney.

