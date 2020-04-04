NH man charged with DUI after crash leaves passenger seriously injured

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Windham man was charged with driving drunk after police say he crashed his pickup early Saturday morning in Hudson.

Troopers responding to a serious motor vehicle crash on Old Landfill Road just before 2 a.m. found a 2013 Chevrolet pickup driven by Zachary Nardini, 24, that struck a telephone pole off the right side of the roadway, police said.

Nardini refused transport but his passenger Chantal Gora, 23, of Hudson suffered serious but non-life-threatening injures and was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, according to police.

An investigation found that Nardini was impaired when he lost control of his pickup, police said.

He will be arraigned in Hillsborough County South Superior Court next month.

