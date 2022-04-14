BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man plans to buy a new car for himself and his son after he recently won a $4 million lottery prize on a scratch ticket that he purchased in Massachusetts.

Robert Mullen, of Nashua, chose to receive his “Diamonds 50X” instant ticket prize in the form of a one-time payment of $2,600,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.

Mullen and his son, Robert, traveled to lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim the prize.

He bought the ticket while stopping for gas at Lukoil on Middlesex Road in Tyngsboro.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale of this ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)