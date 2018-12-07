NH middle school teacher accused of ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A sixth-grade teacher from New Hampshire was arrested Friday after allegedly sending “inappropriate” emails to students, police said.

Jennifer Glidden, 50, of Exeter, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. after administrators at Parkside Middle School in Manchester alerted a school resource officer to possible inappropriate activity between her and a student.

An investigation revealed Glidden and the student exchanged more than 100 inappropriate emails between Nov. 2 and Dec. 4, police said.

She was charged with certain use of computer services prohibited and released on $2,500 bail.

She is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Dec. 20.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)