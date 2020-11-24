NH officials fine Plaistow bar $1,500 for allegedly violating coronavirus restrictions

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire officials are fining a Plaistow bar $1,500 for allegedly violating pandemic restrictions earlier in the month, the Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday.

After receiving a photograph of people allegedly crowding together without masks at Grumpy’s Bar and Grill, Plaistow police went to the bar on Nov. 14 and saw only the bartender wearing a mask in a crowded room, officials said.

Patrons were also not socially distancing and bar space and table space was fewer than 6 feet apart, according to the AG’s office.

