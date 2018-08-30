NH police arrest man for opening fire at juvenile who mistakenly entered home

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Portsmouth arrested a man Thursday for opening fire on a juvenile who entered his house by mistake last weekend.

Officers responded to 140 Summer St. on Aug. 18, at about 3:30 a.m., to investigate the report of shots fired and the caller told police her partner shot at a juvenile male’s vehicle as he fled from the area, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Police determined that a female juvenile resident of the home had been communicating with a juvenile male associate via a social networking site and invited him to a gathering.

The female told the male that the door was unlocked, but due to a miscommunication, the male juvenile was unaware that the gathering was at a location other than the female’s residence, according to police.

When the male juvenile arrived at the address, the door was unlocked and he entered, which awakened the residents, police say.

The male juvenile fled from the home and entered his vehicle, which was parked on Summer Street. The residents exited the home and encountered the male, where shots were fired upon the vehicle at the scene and as it fled from the area, according to police.

As a result of an investigation, Mark Gray, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of reckless conduct and one count of criminal threatening.

Gray was released on $10,000 bail and will return to court Sept. 4.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)