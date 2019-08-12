NH police chief says to stop texting on the road after dash cam footage shows wild crash

BERLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police chief is calling for drivers to put down their phones, pointing to video from a dashboard camera that shows the moment a car swerved off the road in Berlin and into a utility pole before flipping over onto its roof as a warning of what could happen.

Officers responding to the July 23 rollover in Berlin say the driver was texting behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

They sustained only minor injuries, but the car rolled over and took out a telephone pole, and the following driver went off the road while avoiding the crash.

“It just really shows the dangers of distracted driving,” said Berlin Police Chief Tom Galvin. “It creates not only a danger for you as the driver, but everyone else around.”

The driver was cited after the crash.

