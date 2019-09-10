NH police searching for customer who pointed pistol at Burger King drive-thru worker

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Concord, New Hampshire, are turning to the public for help in tracking down a customer who allegedly pointed a pistol at a Burger King drive-thru worker on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at the Burger King at 15 Hall St. just before 9 p.m. learned occupants in a gray or silver Toyota RAV4 had ordered food and pulled up to the checkout window before a woman inside the SUV pulled out a gun and pointed it at the cashier, according to the Concord Police Department.

The victim told officers that a man behind the wheel then demanded that the money drawer be turned over. The employee complied and the suspect vehicle fled.

No one was injured.

The woman was described as light-skinned, while the man was said to be dark-skinned. They were both reportedly wearing hooded sweatshirts in an effort to hide their identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)