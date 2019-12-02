NH police searching for suspect following armed robbery at Manchester gas station

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of taking cash from a register at a gas station in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday evening.

Officers responding to Rapid Refill located at 650 Second St. just before 9:30 p.m. learned that the suspect pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded cash, police said.

He was able to flee the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as a black male, wearing a green jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt, grey knit cap, black gloves, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

