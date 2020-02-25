NH police searching for suspect who allegedly pulled gun on man sitting outside Apple store

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a gun-wielding suspect who allegedly threatened a man who was sitting outside of an Apple store on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of someone threatening a person with a gun at the Mall of New Hampshire around 7:20 p.m. spoke with a man who said he was sitting outside the Apple store with his wife when a “young black male” started harassing him and throwing paper at him, according to the Manchester Police Department.

When the victim threatened to call 911, police say the suspect left and returned with another male. An altercation ensued, prompting the victim to chase after the individuals.

One of the suspects then allegedly turned around and pulled a handgun out of his waistband.

Police canvassed the area but an immediate search of the mall proved unsuccessful.

The gun-wielding individual is described as a black male in his early 20s, about 6-feet-tall, with short hair and a muscular build. He was said to be wearing a black shirt with white writing and green sweat pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)