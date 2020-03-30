NH records 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 258 cases

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire has recorded a third coronavirus-related death as the number of cases continue to rise.

The total number of cases in the Granite State stands at 258 as of Sunday morning, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The third person to die in connection with the virus was identified as a female resident of Rockingham County who was over 60 years old with underlying health issues.

Gov. Chris Sununu has asked visitors traveling to New Hampshire for extended stays to voluntarily self-quarantine to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

