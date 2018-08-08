NH state police investigating crash between 2 police vehicles

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a car crash between two police vehicles Tuesday night that left two officers with minor injuries, officials said.

Troopers responding to the intersection of Batchelder Road and Highland Avenue in Raymond, New Hampshire about 7:53 p.m. determined that a 2015 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by Sgt. Kerry Pomery had been traveling east on Batchelder Road when it collided with 2017 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor driven by Officer Nicholas Heon.

Both Pomeroy and Heon were taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, New Hampshire with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper Matheus Candido at 603-223-8827 or email him at matheus.candid@dos.nh.gov.

