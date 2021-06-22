MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire say a missing mother and her child have both been located .

Police said Alis Marie Roman-Salgado, 26, and her 4-year-old son Armani Neptali Molina were reported missing under suspicious circumstances. They later announced they were found safe in Manchester.

They thanked the public for their assistance in the search.

