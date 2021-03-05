NH woman who allegedly dragged officer with car, evaded capture after chase surrenders to police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted New Hampshire woman who allegedly dragged an officer with her car and evaded capture earlier this week after a high-speed chase was called off surrendered to police on Thursday, officials said.

Chelsie Bixby, 31, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court North on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, and operating without a valid license, according to the Manchester police Department.

An officer on patrol in the area of East High Street in Manchester around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday spotted a car that was running with a jacket draped in the window and blocking the view of the driver, police said.

Bixby is said to have “acted nervous and uncomfortable” while speaking with the officer. She then allegedly became frantic, put her car in drive, and dragged the officer for about 15 feet as he tried to unlock the vehicle.

Other officers then tailed Bixby as she sped through the city at more than 70 mph, according to police. She then got on Interstate 93 and took off toward Exit 4, where the chase was terminated due to speed.

Bixby also had active bail conditions at the time of her arrest, police noted.

