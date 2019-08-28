Nintendo to launch iconic Mario Kart game on iPhone, Android

(WHDH) — Fans of Nintendo’s iconic Mario Kart game will soon be able to play a new version of the classic on their iPhone or Android device.

Mario Kart Tour is currently available for preorder in the App Store and the Google Play Store. It is expected to be ready for download on Sept. 25.

“Mario and friends go global in this new Mario Kart as they race around courses inspired by real-world cities in addition to classic Mario Kart courses! These destinations will be featured in tours that rotate every two weeks! In addition to courses based on iconic locales, some of your favorite Mario Kart characters will get variations that incorporate the local flavor of cities featured in the game,” a description of the game in the App Store read.

The game will be free with some available in-app purchases.

