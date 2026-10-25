BOSTON (WHDH) - A New Jersey man is facing criminal charges after police say he tried to rob three banks in Boston in an hour on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responding to East West Bank on Harrison Avenue around 12 p.m. said a man had just passed a note to them and demanded $200.

Soon after, they were called to Cathay Bank on Washington Street, where an employee reported having the same interaction with a man who fit the description of the suspect.

At a nearby Bank of America, police arrested Anthony Matarazzo, 68, on armed robbery charges.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court.

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