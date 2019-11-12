No bail for murder suspect accused of stabbing man during Wareham traffic dispute

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 65-year-old man who allegedly stabbed a 33-year-old man during a traffic dispute, causing him to bleed out and crash into several parked cars in Wareham last week, has been ordered old without bail.

David Robbins, 65, of Wareham, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday in Wareham District Court to charges including murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Officers responding to a report of stabbing in the area of 184 Main Street just before 5 a.m. on Nov. 6 found a man on the ground next to a damaged vehicle bleeding from a stab wound, Wareham police said.

The victim, Yves Roux Jr., was flown to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead two days later.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video from a dashboard camera in the victim’s car, investigators say they were able to determine that the traffic confrontation ended with Roux being stabbed in the arm. The two men were on their way to work.

Roux was parked behind Robbins at an intersection when Robbins stopped his pickup truck in the road, according to investigators. Roux then exited his sedan and approached Robbins’ truck. The men, who did not know one another, exchanged words before Robbins allegedly stabbed Roux.

Bleeding profusely, Roux reportedly returned to his vehicle and tried to drive away but drifted into several parked cars before coming to a stop.

Robbins is due back in court on Dec. 12.

