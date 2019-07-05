No bail for NH man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend at Worcester restaurant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail Friday following his arraignment on a murder charge in connection with the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend at a Worcester restaurant.

Carlos Asencio, 28, of Derry, was held without bail and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation at his arraignment in Worcester District Court, where he faced several charges, including murder and armed assault and battery, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Officers responding to a reported altercation inside O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street just before 8 p.m. found 31-year-old Amanda Dabrowski suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Dabrowski was attending a book club meeting when the Ascencio walked into the restaurant and allegedly attacked her on the way to the bathroom.

Paramedics transported her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

One of the good Samaritans who jumped in to help the Dabrowski sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound during the struggle, according to police.

The owner of the restaurant where the altercation took place, Brendan O’Connor, said he is heartbroken but grateful to those who stepped in on the victim’s behalf.

“He was just a bad person,” O’Connor said. “People are generally good. But, this person was a bad person and he had it in for that poor woman and she is now up in heaven, I can tell you.”

Ascencio is also wanted for an alleged Ayer home invasion that involved Dabrowski earlier in the year.

He is due back in court July 25.

Worcester police are continuing to investigate the incident.

