No bail for suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing man in Webster

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man accused of repeatedly stabbing another man in the chest and stomach after he found him in bed with a woman he was planning on watching television with has been ordered held without bail, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Windy Ridge Road about 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman hysterical in the street and a man covered in blood with lacerations to his chest and stomach, according to Webster Deputy Police Chief Michael Shaw.

An investigation determined the suspect, James Kelly, 39, had entered the basement of the home for what he thought was a prearranged meeting to watch television with the woman when he went upstairs and found her in bed with another man, prompting him to assault her and stab the man, Shaw said.

Kelly was arrested without incident and ordered held without bail during his arraignment Thursday in Dudley District Court on charges of assault and battery on a household member, armed assault in a dwelling, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to maim, and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,200.

He is due back in court Oct. 9.

