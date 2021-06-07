BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Barnstable comedian set off on a journey to hit a golf ball in all 50 states in just 30 days and has been documenting the whole thing on TikTok. The trip was mostly par for the course until one of his shots teed off federal investigators.

Jake Adams is now facing charges for hitting a ball in Yellowstone National Park.

“I thought I took all the proper precautions by using a biodegradable golf ball. From the beginning, I spoke about using a biodegradable golf ball,” he said. “I really had no idea the impact of anything that’s different from their ecosystem.”

He said he has learned his lesson and is urging others to take note of his mistake.

“Just take the right precautions and do your research so you don’t get jammed up like I did,” said Adams.

No matter where his journey takes him next, Adams said he will use his love of laughter that he credits to golf.

“I caddied at a lot of private country clubs — It always made me feel uncomfortable to hear the jokes of the members,” he explaind. “I never wanted to do golf related material because I thought it was for that demographic… then I found my own voice and how to establish my own comedy within the golf world.”

Adams said he thinks anyone feeling adventurous should take a swing at it.

“The journey is absolutely worth it. so just go out there and do everything that you’ve ever really wanted to do,” he said.

Adams said he hopes to take his 30 day challenge to Europe next year.

The charges against him are still pending.



(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)