BOSTON (WHDH) - Noah Kahan is bringing his “Northern Attitude” back to Boston.

The singer announced his “The Last of the Bugs World Tour 2027”, and will perform at Fenway Park for four nights: May 29, 30, and June 1 and 2.

The Vermont native has played six shows at iconic Fenway Park, twice in 2024 and four times this past July.

Kahan’s latest four-show stint at Fenway sold out, making him the first artist to ever do so.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 12 at noon online.

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