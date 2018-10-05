Nobel Peace prize winner cancels college appearance

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — A Nobel Peace prize winner has canceled her appearance at Middlebury College after learning she won the prize.

Nadia Murad is a co-winner of the prize announced Friday, along with Denis Mukwege, for their work in combating the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war.

Murad, a former Islamic State captive, was scheduled to speak at Middlebury Friday evening.

Murad was one of an estimated 3,000 Yazidi girls and women kidnapped in 2014 by IS militants in Iraq and sold into sex slavery. She was raped, beaten and tortured before escaping. After getting treatment in Germany, she chose to speak to the world about the horrors faced by Yazidi women.

At 23, she was named the U.N.’s first Goodwill Ambassador for the Dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking.