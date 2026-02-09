NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Kelsey Fitzsimmons, the North Andover police officer who was shot by a fellow officer wants the judge in her case to be recused.

Fitzsimmons’ defense team claims the judge is prejudiced and cannot be impartial in the case.

The defense is also requesting an evidentiary hearing.

Fitzsimmons is set to go on trial for assault with a dangerous weapon after an incident at her house over the summer.

Police went to her house to serve her a restraining order and shot her after they say she pulled a gun on them.

Fitzsimmons maintains that she was suffering from post-partum depression and only pointed the gun at herself.

Her trial is set to begin in March.

