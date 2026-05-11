BOSTON (WHDH) - The replacement of the North Station drawbridge will start this month.

Officials said the project will increase safety and connecticity for Commuter Rail riders.

The project includes a new platform at North Station and will add two tracks across the river to help reduce congestion.

The more than $1 billion construction project is expected to be complete in Fall 2032 and will not interrupt train service.

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