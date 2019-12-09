Northeast Animal Shelter steps up to help dog facing euthanasia get life-saving surgeries

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A puppy that once faced euthanasia will soon be up for adoption in the Bay State after the Salem-based Northeast Animal Shelter stepped up to ensure the animal was able to undergo a pair of life-saving surgeries.

Phoenix was taken to Northeast’s partner shelter in Georgia after he was shot in the face, struck by a car, and left to die, a shelter spokesperson said.

The pup was said to be suffering from a jaw injury that made it nearly impossible to eat, in addition to being extremely malnourished and dehydrated. His right front leg was also paralyzed and needed to be amputated.

“Phoenix was facing euthanasia because the shelter he was brought to is unable to treat severe injuries like his,” a news release said.

Veterinarians in Georgia reached out to the Northeast Animal Shelter, which helped Phoenix get the surgeries he desperately needed.

A pair of Northeast staff members drove to Georgia to pick up Phoenix. When he arrives in Massachusetts, he’ll undergo a mandatory 48-hour quarantine and then be put up for adoption.

“We are so happy we can help this gentle soul find a loving forever home, where he’ll never know this cruelty ever again,” the news release said.

To adopt, foster, volunteer or donate, visit www.neas.org.

