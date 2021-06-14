BOSTON (WHDH) - Northeastern University students and Roxbury residents are expected to speak out against plans to build a luxury dormitory in the Boston neighborhood.

Those attending the rally at City Hall Plaza are planning to call on Mayor Kim Janey to halt the university’s planned residence hall on Columbus Avenue.

They argue that the land should be used to build more affordable housing for city residents and that dorms should be more affordable for students.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)