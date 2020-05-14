NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old boy from Norton has just earned his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University while also attending high school full time.

Gifted graduate Chris Styner completed his degree in Liberal Arts with a major in Mathematics this year and said he is looking forward to a little break from juggling all that school work.

“I’m relieved to have it finally done honestly,” Styner said. “It was a lot of work getting here, it’s been a long long time and so I’m really glad that it’s finally over.”

By the time he was just 11-years-old, Styner was recording near-perfect SAT scores and was enrolled in college-level courses.

Over the past four years, he’s been enrolled at the Harvard University Extension School and Wheaton College.

Styner said it was just like having a full-time job in addition to attending high school.

“It is a lot it, it adds up,” he said.

Even though he has a college degree, Strynar said he is just a regular teenager who hopes to graduate alongside his class.

“I go to high school for the social aspect of things,” he said. “I wanna be able to talk to people my own age. The college stuff is just like an extracurricular enrichment.”

When he started this journey, he said not many people believed he could accomplish his goals but, Strynar said he is glad he was able to prove them wrong after all.

“They just saw a little kid and went, ‘No, keep moving along.’ Never let anyone tell you you can’t do something, you can do anything you put your mind to,” Strynar said.

