A Needham-based breast cancer nonprofit can thank a tight-knit Norton neighborhood for helping raise funds through their stunning holiday light displays.

Residents of Rubin Drive create a holiday light display with each house including a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon in honor of a local resident who they supported years ago and is now cancer-free.

The displays have led to visits from hundreds of vehicles and the collection of more than $9,000 for the Ellie Fund, which provides patients with access to food, transportation, child care, and other services.

