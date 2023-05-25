A now-former city employee is facing charges after allegedly resisting arrest and trespassing at Boston City Hall, according to police.

George Williams, previously a part-time contractor who was a new hire for Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration, was fired after an incident in which police say he was exhibiting unusual behavior.

Williams had served as a project coordinator of the Mayor’s newly-created “Take Force on Reparations” before May 18, when Boston police say they were called to City Hall last Thursday night after 9:30 p.m.

According to Boston PD, building security informed them about an employee who was trespassing in an office. It was Williams, who security said had been staying in City Hall after-hours over the past three weeks, sometimes becoming aggressive and threatening staff.

But on May 18, police said Williams was acting even more bizarre than usual. Officers say they found him burning sage and incense while appearing to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic. They say at one point, he ignored their orders to leave and started sweeping up with a broom and dustpan.

When police took the broom, they say Williams allegedly shoved the dustpan into an officer’s chest, went to the floor, and used his hands to sweep up debris onto the officer’s shoes and pants.

Police say it took several officers to get him under control and put him in cuffs.

On Thursday, May 25, Mayor Wu said little about the fired employee. Meanwhile, the Mayor’s Office said that the work of the Reparations Committee will continue.

Attempts to reach Williams for comment were unsuccessful.