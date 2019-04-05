Nurse adopts premature baby who spent months at Mass. hospital with no visitors

BOSTON (WHDH) - A premature baby who spent months at a Massachusetts hospital with no visitors has been adopted by the nurse who cared for her.

Liz Smith says she went from a pediatric nurse to a new mother after she fell for a baby she cared for at Franciscan Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

“I’ve never considered fostering or adoption and then a week later, Giselle crossed my path in a stroller,” Smith said. “We locked eyes and that was it.”

Giselle was born prematurely at just 29 weeks, weighing one pound, 14 ounces. She suffered from health problems because her birth mother used drugs during pregnancy.

Giselle was eventually weaned off the drugs in the hospital but faced a tough road ahead, full of medical complications. With her parents not able to care for her, she needed just the right person to step in.

“She has a feeding tube where she gets the majority of nutrition through but other than that the specialists think she’s remarkable,” Smith said. “They can’t believe the strides that she’s made and how healthy and strong she is. Her resilience is inspiring to me and every day I’m amazed by her.”

Smith says she struggled with infertility for years and that she always wanted to be a mom. The day she learned she was ineligible for in vitro fertilization was the same day she met baby Giselle.

“You know, we talk about the power of love but to witness how it can transform a life and to witness how it has transformed her life, I’ve never been happier or stronger,” she said. “I couldn’t imagine life without her.”

