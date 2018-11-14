Officer-involved shooting in Auburn under investigation

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Auburn on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police were on the lookout for a red pickup truck with New Hampshire plates and a probationary Auburn officer spotted the vehicle about 1 p.m. at a gas station, according to police.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said police found one male occupant with what appeared to be a firearm in his possession, and after their interaction with him, shots were fired.

Authorities closed the ramp from Route 290 to Swanson Road, where the incident unfolded.

The scene is secured and there is no threat of an active shooter in the area, according to police.

“This was an isolated incident,” Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis said. “No residents that live anywhere in the area have anything to be concerned about.”

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that no officers have been harmed.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

The incident comes about two years after Auburn police officer Ronald Tarentino was shot and killed in the line of duty. His death is still on the minds of people in Auburn.

“It’s not a small town anymore,” Terri Vick said. “I mean, it is, but we’re outgrowing that reputation.”

