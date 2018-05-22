WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WHDH) – A New Jersey police officer sprang into action when he saw a pregnant deer get hit by a car. Cpl. Jimmy Vernon of the Washington Township police said he had to do something.

“I noticed there was a lot of movement in the belly area. I just figured I had to do something. I had to give the fawn a chance,” Vernon said.

The police officer used a knife to perform an emergency C-section on the deer and turned the fawn over to Robert Lagonara, an animal control officer.

“I dried it off, put it in the car, drove it back to my house, rubbing the chest the whole time, trying to get the breathing going,” he said.

The animal control officer took the fawn and rushed to the local animal clinic. The fawn has been given a good bill of health and will be sent to a wildlife rehab facility.

Vernon has received a good amount of attention for his quick-thinking.

“I said ‘Jimmy, have you ever done this before?’ he said ‘No,’ I said, ‘Well, you did it!’” Lagonara exclaimed.

This isn’t Vernon’s first time helping bring a life into this world — he also helped a woman give birth in the back of a car.

“That was very scary compared to the deer,” Vernon said.

The wildlife rehab center said the deer is adapting well to its new life.

