NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WHDH) — When Sgt. Anthony Mannino saw a 1-year-old boy running along a busy highway, he quickly jumped out of his cruiser to get him to safety. The Naperville, Illinois Police Department awarded Mannino for his life-saving actions.

Last month, Mannino’s dash cam captured the shocking sight as the toddler was seen running all by himself in the right lane of the highway.

He pulled over and began chasing the boy, who proceeded to run away from him.

During the chase, a large truck could be seen passing within a few feet of the child at a high rate of speed.

Mannino quickly caught up to the boy and pulled him out of harm’s way.

Officers later learned that the child “escaped his mother’s watchful eye” and left his home, according to police.

Mannino received the Life-Saving Award on June 7 in recognition of his actions.

