FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An officer came to the rescue of a deer desperately trying to escape after getting its head stuck in a soccer goal net in Foxboro on Thursday afternoon.

Officer Ryan McGarth responded to a report from an alert citizen who saw the deer caught in the net at Ahern Middle School, according to Foxboro police.

The citizen said the deer appeared to be struggling to free themselves and that it was bleeding.

After several minutes, McGarth was able to free the deer’s neck from the net.

He comforted the wild animal with some water before it stood up and retreated into the woods.

