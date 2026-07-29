TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury native who was the victim of a Fourth of July shooting was visited by police officers on Wednesday.

Chase Perault spent a week in the hospital and is now recovering at home. Officer Jacob Saad visited him and his family.

Officer Saad reported Perault is in good spirits despite facing months of physical therapy. He also plans to return to work.

Perault’s girlfriend was also shot in the incident and is recovering as well.

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