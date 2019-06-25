Officials: Child playing with lighter started fire that destroyed Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A child playing with a lighter started a fire that ripped through a home in Springfield on Tuesday, displacing two adults and three kids, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a structure fire in a single-family home on Ambrose Street around 1 p.m. found a heavy fire that had engulfed the front porch and inside of the house, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The fire was quickly knocked down but it caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, officials said. The siding was also melted off a neighboring home.

Arson investigators and a bomb squad were called to the scene and determined the blaze was caused by a child who had gotten their hands on a lighter.

There were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

