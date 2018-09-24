FRANCONIA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a Connecticut man was killed when he fell down a waterfall.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says 23-year-old Zachariah Peterson, of Jewett City, Connecticut, was killed Saturday night. Authorities say Peterson and a friend were camping near a waterfall on Cannon Mountain. Police say Peterson slipped and fell about 250 feet around 11:15 p.m.

Officials say Peterson’s friend pulled him from the brook. The man was able to stop a car to call for help. Emergency personnel responded to the area but Peterson died of his injuries.

Police say alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal accident.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)