Officials: Firefighter falls through porch while battling blaze in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A firefighter fell through a rear porch while battling a blaze at a Mattapan triple-decker Friday night.

Firefighters responding to a blaze on Fessenden Street found heavy flames, and one firefighter fell through a rear porch, officials said. The firefighter was expected to be OK.

Crews knocked down most of the fire but were still putting out hot spots into the late evening.

Fire in the basement traveling up to the second floor, heavy fire knocked down all companies are working. pic.twitter.com/ycbL0ZtCfB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2021

