NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified a woman killed after a car crashed through a farmstand in Newbury Saturday, the Essex District Attorney’s Office said.

A car accelerated in reverse at high speed and crashed into the checkout area at Byfield Greenhouses and Garden Center Saturday afternoon, according to police. Susan Sforza Nico, 47, of Seabrook, New Hampshire, was killed in the crash.

Sforza Nico was working at the farmstand, which belongs to her family, officials said. A 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old girl were also struck and are in stable condition at the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 70-year-old woman, remained at the scene and has not been charged at this time, officials said. The crash is under investigation.

