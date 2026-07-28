STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 39-year-old bicyclist who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Stoughton on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a bicyclist struck in the area of 1378 Washington St. around 5 a.m. found Mark Salvador, 39, injured on the ground, according to a joint statement issued by Stoughton police and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was transported to a Boston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and Stoughton Police.

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