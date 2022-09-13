BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a sexual assault that allegedly occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship docked at the Black Falcon Terminal in Boston.

Officials said at 7:15 p.m. State Troopers received a report of a sexual assault that had occurred onboard the Norweigan Cruise Line “Breakaway” ship docked at the Black Falcon Terminal. Troopers responded to the ship along with FBI agents. Their investigation revealed the alleged assault took place previously while the ship was making way somewhere between Providence and Boston. Authorities said the suspect and victim are both employees of the ship.

The investigation remains ongoing and officials said no further information is being released at this time.

