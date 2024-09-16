BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 47-year-old man incarcerated at the Old Colony Correctional Center in Bridgewater, officials said.

At around 3:20 p.m. Sunday, staff at the facility responded to a cell for a report of a medical emergency, according to a statement from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

The inmate was found unresponsive, with wounds that appeared to be from an assault, the office said. The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities believe another inmate was involved in the assault, according to the office.

His death remains under investigation by the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office and Massachusetts State Police detectives.

