PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal drowning in Plymouth on Saturday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a drowning at White Island Pond at 3:10 p.m. found a man who had been pulled from the water, officials said. First responders performed CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the drowning.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)