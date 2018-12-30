Officials: Man killed in overnight fire in Acton, Maine

ACTON, Maine (AP) — Officials say one person has died in a fire in the town of Acton, Maine.

The fire marshal’s office said Sunday the overnight blaze destroyed a garage and a second-floor apartment. They say a man’s body was recovered from the rubble.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released. A team of investigators is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

